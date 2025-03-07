Wabtec’s telematics solutions exceeded the coalition’s uptime and data accuracy requirements in testing. Credit: Wabtec Corporation.

Wabtec, a provider of equipment, systems and digital solutions for the rail industry, has obtained approval as a RailPulse Certified Telematics Vendor.

This certification is said to recognise the company’s efforts to enhance rail shipment safety and efficiency through its railcar telematics platform.

Wabtec’s telematics offerings, which include the Gateway (CLT-20Ex), Bridge (CLT-M), and universal Load/Empty Handbrake sensors (LU-19-Ex), are designed to extract vital, often unseen information from a customer’s railcar fleet.

This data is then transformed into actionable insights to enhance operational efficiency and safety within the rail sector.

Wabtec growth and innovation vice president Evan Sevel said: “Telematics is an emerging technology in the rail industry, a market that currently lacks real-time visibility over a vast majority of its railcars worldwide.

“With the RailPulse certification, Wabtec’s telematics platform will help advance the adoption of railcar tracking technology across the rail sector and drive meaningful business outcomes for our customers.”

RailPulse, the coalition responsible for setting the rail industry’s universal telematics standards, imposes stringent criteria for certification, according to the company.

These standards ensure data quality, performance, mechanical robustness, and continuous support.

Wabtec’s telematics solutions underwent comprehensive testing, successfully meeting and surpassing the coalition’s requirements for uptime and data accuracy, the company stated.

RailPulse general manager David Shannon said: “Wabtec has a rich history of pioneering next-generation solutions for railcars.

“Together, we will drive transformative change in the rail sector by combining our strengths and fostering a culture of innovation that will shape the future of rail transportation.”

Recently, Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer francais (SNCF) Voyageurs ordered Wabtec’s KinetiX Inspection Technologies to enhance rail safety and reliability, expanding its use across 13 Technicentres in France.