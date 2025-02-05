Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer francais (SNCF) Voyageurs, the French national railway company, has placed an order with Wabtec for the provision of KinetiX Inspection Technologies.
This move aims to bolster the safety and reliability of its rail operations.
The agreement marks an expansion of the current use of KinetiX Systems across 13 SNCF Technicentres in France.
The order includes the addition of TreadView, WheelView, and BrakeView inspection systems to the existing axle maintenance and acoustic bearing monitoring technologies.
These systems offer real-time, automated, contactless monitoring of the SNCF Voyageurs fleet.
Wabtec will support SNCF Voyageurs with a dedicated team to assist from the installation stage through to the ongoing maintenance of the technology suite.
Wabtec’s KinetiX product manager and senior director Roopa Shenoy said: “SNCF Voyageurs is a forward-thinking industry leader that is transforming its transit system by empowering its operations team with the latest inspection technologies.
“As one of the busiest rail networks in Europe, SNCF relies on us to support its efficient, reliable, and safe service.”
Wabtec’s KinetiX Inspection Technologies comprise a ‘comprehensive’ suite of solutions that are used for the inspection and monitoring of rail assets, according to the company.
The wayside systems are designed to assess the condition of ‘key’ railcar components such as wheels, brakes, and bearings, providing an overall health report of the train.
According to Wabtec, the integration of machine vision, laser scanning, and AI-driven analytics with acoustic and thermal technology, as well as load monitoring, sets a new standard for automating inspection processes and improving asset availability.
The inspection analysis provided by KinetiX can be conducted while trains are in operation, even at speeds of up to 120km/h.
Last month, Wabtec received a $248m order from the Winning Consortium Simandou, a joint venture of Baowu and Winning, to supply Evolution Series ES43ACmi locomotives and services for the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea.