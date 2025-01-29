Wabtec has secured a $248m order from the Winning Consortium Simandou (WCS), a joint venture between Baowu and Winning, to supply locomotives and related services for the Simandou iron ore project in eastern Guinea.
The company will supply its Evolution Series ES43ACmi locomotives to support rail operations at the project.
This order follows a previous order from SimFer, a Rio Tinto joint venture, to supply locomotives for the same project.
The combined value of the orders exceeds $500m, marking them one of Wabtec’s “largest international locomotive deals” in the past five years.
Wabtec Sub-Saharan Africa regional vice president Mpilo Dlamini said: “As the world’s largest untapped high-grade iron ore deposit, Simandou represents a transformational economic opportunity for Guinea, and Wabtec’s commitment extends beyond delivering advanced locomotive solutions to ensure the success of this critical initiative in partnership with WCS and SimFer.”
The ES43ACmi dual-cab locomotives feature a 4,500HP engine and have “exceptional” fuel efficiency and “proven” performance in harsh, high-temperature environments, such as those in eastern Guinea, Wabtec stated.
The locomotives also comply with UIC 3a and EPA Tier 3 emission standards. Delivery of locomotives for the project is set to begin in 2025.
The Simandou iron ore project, located in southeastern Guinea, is home to the “world’s largest untapped reserve of high-grade iron ore.”
The 600km TransGuineen Railway, currently under construction, will connect the Simandou mine to the Port of Morebaya.
WCS CEO Zhang Cheng said: “This locomotive order with Wabtec is another important milestone for the Simandou project.
“As work continues to build the TransGuinéen railway, we will have the equipment resources in place that support the high international standards that we’ve committed to deliver.”
Recently, Wabtec secured an order for four C30ACi locomotives from Chile’s TRANSAP to renew its fleet and support expansion.