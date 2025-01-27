Wabtec and TRANSAP officials sign the deal for C30ACi locomotives, which are scheduled for delivery in 2026. Credit: Wabtec Corporation.

US-based rail manufacturer Wabtec has secured an order from Chile’s rail-based logistics firm TRANSAP for four “advanced” C30ACi locomotives.

This purchase is part of TRANSAP’s plan to renew its fleet and support its expansion efforts.

The C30ACi models mark the “first AC-traction locomotives” in TRANSAP’s fleet. They will be deployed to manage the transportation needs of ARAUCO, a forestry company, as part of a long-term contract with TRANSAP.

These locomotives will be used to move freight across Chile’s national railway network, Empresa de los Ferrocarriles del Estado (EFE), connecting ARAUCO’s operations to key markets.

TRANSAP CEO Eric Lobo said: “This order is a critical step for TRANSAP as we position our locomotive fleet to meet the growing needs of our customers and the country.

“The addition of these new locomotives aligns with our vision of providing efficient, safe, and sustainable rail service for our customers.”

Designed for “higher” pulling power and suited for lighter axle-load applications, the C30ACi locomotives integrate AC technology tailored for heavy-haul tasks.

The individual-axle traction-control technology of these locomotives increases tractive effort, boosting hauling capacity.

This allows a single C30ACi unit to perform the work equivalent to two traditional DC locomotives.

Additionally, the design accommodates operation on sharp turns and within tight clearances, which are characteristic of the EFE rail network.

The locomotives are scheduled for delivery in 2026.

Wabtec Latin America regional leader and president Danilo Miyasato said: “The C30ACis are an ideal complement to TRANSAP’s fleet and the region’s challenging rail network.

“These locomotives will provide low operational costs, high availability, and proven reliability needed to efficiently meet customer needs.”

Earlier this month, Wabtec announced the acquisition of Evident’s Inspection Technologies division for $1.78bn.