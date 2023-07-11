PT KAI and Wabtec have been working together for 70 years, with the US company supplying over 350 locomotives. Credit: Wabtec.

US manufacturer Wabtec Corporation has signed a multi-year parts agreement with PT Imeco Inter Sarana (PT Imeco) to support the servicing and maintenance of PT Kereta Api Indonesia’s (PT KAI) locomotive fleet.

The IR2.88tn ($190m) agreement will see Wabtec provide parts, service kits and training to PT KAI for the maintenance of its 150 locomotives, continuing an existing 70-year-long relationship between the two companies.

PT KAI’s president director Didiek Hartantyo said the deal would continue a “long successful partnership”: “This is a significant investment in our existing fleet and allows us to maintain our assets with reliable and quality parts supplied from the original manufacturer.”

The agreement also includes the supply of overhaul kits to support PT KAI in the localisation of overhaul and remanufacturing operations for the company’s CM20EMP Wabtec locomotives.

Wabtec’s Global Freight Services president Alicia Hammersmith said: “This supply arrangement will support the Indonesian economy by ensuring reliable rail operations to move millions of passengers and tonnes of freight each year.”

That sentiment was also echoed by PT Imeco’s CEO Tanu Wijaya who said the deal would allow PT KAI’s fleet to continue operating at “world-class levels of reliability” by using original manufacturer components for rolling stock maintenance on site.

PT KAI’s presence in Indonesia was given a boost recently after the Indonesian government invested $205m into the company to develop a new high-speed railway line in the country, as part of the KCIC consortium of local and Chinese-run companies.

Meanwhile, Wabtec has just celebrated a record order for its pre-owned programme after US-based Genesee and Wyoming ordered 69 Dash 9 and Dash 8 locomotives.