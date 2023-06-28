The purchase marks a notable expansion of the two companies’ partnership, bringing the total number of Wabtec locomotives used by G&W up to 100. Credit: Wabtec.

Rail manufacturing company Wabtec has announced a record order under its pre-owned program as Genesee & Wyoming (G&W) subsidiaries order 69 locomotives.

The 35 Dash 9 and 34 Dash 8 trains will be going to six different G&W subsidiaries, including Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad, New England Central Railroad and Connecticut Southern Railroad and will be delivered by the end of the year.

Michael Miller, president of G&W’s North American operations, said: “These engines will make our fleet more efficient, enabling us to better meet our customers’ needs for safe and reliable freight-rail transportation.

“Furthermore, with rail being the most sustainable way for our customers to move goods over land, these locomotives will generate lower emissions to help both us and our customers achieve our ESG goals.”

The other subsidiaries to receive the locomotives are Chicago & Ft Wayne Railroad, Indiana & Ohio Railroad and Providence and Worcester Railroad.

The order is notable for both companies as it marks a significant expansion for G&W, bringing its fleet of Wabtec locomotives to more than 100.

G&W’s purchase also brings the number of orders through Wabtec’s certified pre-owned program to over 210.

The program allows companies to purchase locomotives that have gone through a 275-point inspection to ensure they are still in full working order and are equipped with the original design specs, maintenance records and operational histories.

Wabtec’s Global Freight Services president Alicia Hammersmith said the order showed the value of the pre-owned program: “Certified pre-owned locomotives provide G&W an affordable way to upgrade its fleet while improving performance, reliability and fuel efficiency as well as reducing carbon emissions.”

The order is the latest success for Wabtec following its deal with MTR Corporation to modernise 25 locomotives for the Hong Kong mass transit railway and a contract with Brazilian company VLI to deliver nine locomotives.