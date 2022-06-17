Wabtec takes over Collins Aerospace’s ARINC rail business

Rail technology company Wabtec has purchased the ARINC rail solutions business from Collins Aerospace for an undisclosed sum.

The acquired entity offers dispatch and back-office capabilities with fully integrated train control, as well as cybersecurity and lifecycle management solutions and control centre integration and customer information tools.

It serves transit, regional, inter-city, commuter, subway, and light rail systems in the US and Canada.

ARINC’s RailwayNet product offers connectivity to the Interoperable Train Control (ITC) Federated Network.

The ITC network enables PTC messaging, with full message functionality, back-office, system monitoring, support, as well as operations centre services.

Wabtec digital electronics business president Nalin Jain said: “ARINC’s rail solutions systems, coupled with Wabtec’s digital and electronics portfolio, will accelerate the industry’s journey of rail optimisation.

“Our combined technologies will optimise the rail network and deliver a rail ecosystem with increased productivity, efficiency and safety.”

Earlier this month, Canada’s national rail company CN selected Wabtec for its precision dispatch system.

In April this year, Wabtec announced the takeover of Trimble’s Beena Vision business, which makes machine vision-based wayside inspection systems.

Wabtec offers digital solutions, equipment, and value-added services for the freight and transit rail sectors.