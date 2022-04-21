View all newsletters
April 21, 2022

Wabtec to buy Trimble’s Beena Vision business

Beena Vision provides machine vision-based wayside inspection systems for the railroad industry.

Wabtec
Beena Vision delivers vision-based wayside detectors for the rolling stock maintenance market. Credit: Wabtec Corporation.

Rail technology firm Wabtec has entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Beena Vision business from Trimble for an undisclosed sum.

Beena Vision is involved in the manufacturing of machine vision-based wayside inspection systems for the railroad industry.

The business offers vision-based wayside detectors for the rolling stock maintenance market.

Beena Vision’s non-contact measurement technology helps in the comprehensive condition evaluation of train components.

It facilitates an evaluation of various components ranging from wheel surface condition to full train inspection when in service and at high speeds.

Train operating companies (TOCs) can use Beena Vision’s wayside systems for the management of fleet maintenance via sensor and image-based inspection systems.

Real-time alarms, alerts, and reports are claimed to significantly minimise maintenance costs and enhance safety besides increasing fleet availability.

Beena Vision systems are deployed at multiple North American Class 1 railroads, in addition to other TOCs across the world.

The deal will enable Wabtec to expand its digital and electronics portfolio. It will also help to improve wayside train condition monitoring, supply chain, and logistics technology for global railroad customers

Wabtec’s digital electronics business president Nalin Jain said: “Beena Vision’s systems, coupled with Wabtec’s TrackIQ portfolio, will create a comprehensive wayside inspection offering.

“TrackIQ’s sensor-based systems and Beena Vision’s technologies combine to produce an industry-leading suite of wayside inspection solutions.”

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions.

Earlier this month, Wabtec won a predictive maintenance contract for the Online Monitoring of Rolling Stock (OMRS) project in India.

