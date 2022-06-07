Wabtec receives contract for precision dispatch system in Canada

PDS will help move trains safely and efficiently across the rail network in both signalled and dark territory. Credit: Wabtec Corporation.

Rail technology company Wabtec has received a contract from Canadian national railway company CN for the deployment of its precision dispatch system (PDS).

PDS has been developed for the safe and efficient movement of trains in signalled and dark territory.

The system is also said to offer complete visibility of network conditions, as well as monitor devices in the network.

Besides, it evaluates data gathered from rolling stock and wayside device assets and positive train control (PTC).

Using this data, the system offers advanced automation through end-to-end electronic delivery of mandatory directives and automatic implementation of authorities in dark territory.

The system also prevents human errors and cuts down maintenance and operating costs.

Wabtec digital electronics business president Nalin Jain said: “CN is leading the industry in rail network optimisation as the launch customer for the precision dispatch system.

“This system is the first-of-its-kind and acts as a command-and-control system at the heart of railroad operations. CN will be able to increase capacity, improve efficiency, and safety across its more than 20,000-mile network.”

This year in March, Wabtec received a ‘significant’ predictive maintenance contract from Indian Railways for the Online Monitoring of Rolling Stock (OMRS) project.

The project is aimed at boosting the availability of the railway’s fleet of coaches, wagons, and locomotives by detecting and addressing defects.