Vossloh to deliver rail infrastructure components in Norway

The company will deliver switches and crossings for conventional rail tracks. Credit: S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay.

German rail technology firm Vossloh’s subsidiary Vossloh Nordic Switch Systems AB has secured a comprehensive framework contract from Bane NOR in Norway to deliver rail infrastructure components.

Bane NOR, the state-owned infrastructure manager of a 4,200km-long rail network in Norway, will receive switches and crossings over the coming years.

Valued more than $94.46m (€80m), the contract will be valid for an initial term of two years and includes extension options for an additional six years.

Deliveries are set to start over the course of this year and will run until 2029.

As agreed, Vossloh will deliver switches and crossings for conventional rail tracks and will be responsible for the development of a new range of switches for heavy-haul lines.



Bane NOR has opted for the fully assembled switches to be delivered on special tilting wagons.

In addition, the contract includes the delivery of a wide range of spare parts for all current switches and crossings in the Norwegian network.

Vossloh CEO Oliver Schuster said: “The framework agreement underlines our strong market position in Northern Europe and the close cooperation with Bane NOR also opens up further growth potentials for us.

“In the years ahead, for instance, significant investments are planned for the digitalisation and data-based monitoring of the Norwegian rail network.”

Vossloh Nordic Switch Systems is under the customised modules division within the Vossloh Group.

The company specialises in the development, production, and distribution of switch systems.

Last month, Vossloh signed an agreement to purchase Dutch company ETS Spoor for an undisclosed sum.

ETS provides technology-based products and services, meeting the demands of the Dutch rail infrastructure market.