Vossloh agrees to purchase Dutch company ETS Spoor

German rail technology company Vossloh has signed an agreement to purchase Dutch company ETS Spoor for an undisclosed sum.

ETS provides technology-based products and services, meeting the demands of the Dutch rail infrastructure market. It will be managed under the Lifecycle Solutions division in the future.

Through this acquisition, Vossloh aims to fortify its position in the Dutch market.

ETS holds market expertise and has been cooperating with major local clients and partners, including Vossloh.

ETS has also signed exclusive distribution agreements with dealers of products and services that are not included in the Vossloh portfolio.



Vossloh stated that this aspect is important when it comes to trendsetting service models.

Vossloh CEO Oliver Schuster said: “The acquisition of ETS Spoor plays a key role in the implementation of our group strategy. It brings us a decisive step closer to important Dutch customers, such as the network operator ProRail, who have so far purchased our products and services directly or indirectly at ETS Spoor.

“As a result, we will be in an even better position in the future to tailor our unique technological expertise and our entire range of services to the needs of our customers.”

The sale closing will take place this month.

ETS reported sales of around $23.65m (€20m) last year.

In November 2020, Vossloh’s Swedish subsidiary Vossloh Nordic Switch Systems secured a multi-year order from Trafikverket for data-based condition monitoring of turnouts in the country.

Trafikverket is the Swedish Central Office for Transport.

