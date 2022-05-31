Vinci subsidiary receives €535m contract for Femern tunnel

The Femern tunnel will connect Denmark to Germany in seven minutes by train. Credit: Vinci.

Cobra IS, a unit of French construction company Vinci, has secured a kr4bn (€535m) contract for electromechanical installations on the Femern tunnel, which will connect Denmark to Germany.

Through Cobra IS, Vinci will be responsible for designing, building and maintaining the tunnel.

Under the contract, Cobra IS will provide ventilation, lighting and safety systems for Femern, which is claimed to be the world’s longest road and rail immersed tunnel, at a length of 18km.

The contract also covers the maintenance of electromechanical systems in five tubes of the tunnel for the next six years.

Construction work on the project began in 2020. It is claimed that the tunnel will connect Denmark to Germany in seven minutes by train and ten minutes by car once it becomes operational in 2029.

Vinci Construction, together with its partners, has also received the main civil works design and build contract for the Femern tunnel.

To support this, a precast factory is being built to produce the immersed segments of the tunnel.

Cobra IS is currently conducting electromechanical equipment works for other infrastructure projects in Scandinavia.

These include the Stockholm bypass, the northern and southern extensions of the Stockholm metro, and the Tingstad tunnel in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Last year, Cobra IS secured a contract for carrying out electrical installations along 23km of motorway in Norway. The scope of work covered 15km of tunnels.

Vinci designs, finances, builds and operates infrastructure and facilities designed to improve daily life and mobility, employing more than 260,000 people across 100 countries.

The company recently won an €80.9m contract from Société du Grand Paris to build three overhead stations for the Grand Paris Express in France.

Under the contract, Vinci will be responsible for the building of Palaiseau, Orsay-Gif and CEA Saint-Aubin (Essonne) overhead stations on the viaduct of the Grand Paris Express’ future Line 18.