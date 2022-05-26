Vinci wins €80.9m contract for Grand Paris Express project

Vinci plans to complete station works in 38 months. Credit: VINCI.

Chantiers Modernes Construction (Vinci Construction) has secured an €80.9m contract from Société du Grand Paris for the construction of three overhead stations for the Grand Paris Express in France.

Under the contract, Vinci is responsible for the building of Palaiseau, Orsay-Gif and CEA Saint-Aubin (Essonne) overhead stations on the viaduct of the future Line 18 of the Grand Paris Express.

The scope of the contract includes civil engineering and structural works, as well as the envelope including a metal frame and the facades.

Vinci will also carry out finishing work for the three stations.

The station works are anticipated to commence in July of this year and conclude in 38 months.

Vinci stated that ‘this project follows on from other contracts secured by the company on the future line 18: the 11.8km tunnel section between Orly Airport and Palaiseau’.

The contract was also awarded for the 6.7km viaduct that connects Massy-Palaiseau to the CEA-Saint-Aubin station and the Palaiseau operation and maintenance centre.

Vinci Group is conducting other works for the Grand Paris Express through its subsidiaries, including underground works, urban development, rail works, information technologies, data, and electrical engineering.

Last year in October, Vinci won an €82m contract from Société du Grand Paris for the construction of an operation and rolling stock maintenance centre in France.

The new centre is being built to serve the future Line 18 of the Grand Paris Express.