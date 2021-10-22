Vinci unit to construct rolling stock maintenance centre in France

Grand Paris Express is claimed to be the biggest urban mobility project currently in progress in Europe. Credit: Erich Westendarp from Pixabay.

Vinci Construction subsidiary Chantiers Modernes Construction has secured a $95.44m (€82m) contract from Société du Grand Paris to build an operation and rolling stock maintenance centre in France.

This facility will serve the future Line 18 of the Grand Paris Express, which is claimed to be the biggest urban mobility project currently in progress in Europe.

A total of 20% of the contract has been granted to small and medium-sized enterprises.

The contract includes roadworks and utility networks, earthworks, the structure, the envelope, finishing work, along with technical installations and industrial equipment.

Located in Palaiseau, the 64,000m² facility will support the future Line 18 that will link the Paris-Saclay research and development hub to Orly Airport and the city of Versailles.



The centre will feature an infrastructure maintenance base to upkeep the line’s equipment, such as tracks, power distribution systems, and more.

A maintenance base and depot will be established at the facility for the automatic metro line’s trains, which will be 45m-60m long.

The facility will also include a central control room, the Tour en Fosse building, electrical utility rooms, a security post, and other technical facilities.

In 2018, a contract was awarded for the Line 14 maintenance base and depot in Morangis.

The Vinci Group is also executing other work projects in connection with the Grand Paris Express, including underground works, rail works, information technologies, urban development, data and electrical engineering.

Last December, Société du Grand Paris awarded a contract to the consortium of companies led by Vinci Construction to build the viaduct for metro line 18 of the Grand Paris Express.

The consortium consisted Dodin Campenon Bernard, Chantiers Modernes Construction and Freyssinet, subsidiaries of VINCI Construction, and Fayat Group subsidiary Razel-Bec.