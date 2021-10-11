Victoria unveils designs for new Pakenham stations

The removal of all level crossings in Pakenham is expected to reduce travel times. Credit: Andy M. from Pixabay.

Australia’s Victoria Government has revealed designs for the new Pakenham and East Pakenham stations.

These stations are being constructed under the fast-tracked project to get rid of level crossings at McGregor Road, Main Street, and Racecourse Road in Pakenham.

Architecture firm Genton is responsible for the development of these stations.

The Pakenham Level Crossing Removal Project forms part of a $11bn (A$15bn) investment that aims to modernise the Pakenham line.

Under the project, the metropolitan rail line will be extended by two kilometres, along with the construction of a new East Pakenham Station.



This new station, with four tracks including dedicated bypass lines, will help eliminate V/Line and Metro trains bottleneck.

The station will feature a new forecourt, bus interchange, a climate-controlled waiting room, lifts, along with two dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones.

An additional 450 car parking spaces will also be constructed at the station, together with bike storage and new walking and cycling trails alongside the rail track.

Furthermore, a 2.5km rail bridge over McGregor Road, Main Street and Racecourse Road will be built to create around six MCGs of new open space.

Works in connection with the removal of these three level crossings will commence later this year, with the level crossings gone in 2023/2024.

The new stations and open space will be operational in 2024.

Recently, five more crossing removals were announced for the Pakenham line, at Webb Street in Narre Warren, Station St and Brunt Road in Beaconsfield, Station Street in Officer, and Progress Street in South Dandenong.

Minister for Transport Infrastructure Jacinta Allan said: “We’re removing 22 level dangerous and congested level crossings on the Pakenham line, with 10 already gone, seven underway and we’ve recently added another five, making the line level crossing free by 2025.”

In June this year, the Victorian Government unveiled the updated designs for a new train station in Surrey Hills.