Victoria unveils new station designs for Surrey Hills

Australia’s Victorian Government has unveiled the updated designs for a new train station in Surrey Hills, which aim to enhance safety at the level crossings.

The work involves the removal of level crossings at Union Road in Surrey Hills and Mont Albert Road in Mont Albert.

These two crossings are said to be Melbourne’s dangerous and congested level crossings.

In 2016, a train and car collided at Union Road while additional eight near-misses were reported in the past few years.

The removal of the crossings are planned by 2023, two years before schedule, and will involve the lowering of the rail track under the roads in an open pit.



The Surrey Hills station will step down from the concourse level to meet the new platforms. It will also have stairs and lifts for increased accessibility, as well as allow entry at both ends of the platform.

In addition, a new drop-off zone will be created on Mont Albert Road to enable commuters to access the eastern station entrance.

A pedestrian path separately running alongside the rail trench will connect the Lorne Parade entrance to Mont Albert Road and Mont Albert shopping village from the south.

During construction, the old Mont Albert Station building will be demolished and re-established and transformed into an eatery or possibly a community centre.

The designs also incorporate green space with play areas and seating.

It also includes cycling and pedestrian paths, which will be connected to Box Hill and Hawthorn as part of a future cycling corridor.

The new station will offer additional train services to the Surrey Hills and Mont Albert communities.

The initial works are scheduled to begin this year while major construction will commence next year.

Minister for Transport Infrastructure Jacinta Allan: “We know these are some of the most dangerous level crossings in Melbourne and I’m proud we’ve fast-tracked their removal. The release of these new designs is an exciting step towards starting construction.

“We said we’d remove 50 dangerous and congested level crossings by 2022, and we’re smashing that goal with 46 already gone and many more set to go this year.”

Recently, the Australian and Victorian Governments issued an expressions of interest process for contractors to execute the Melbourne Airport Rail Link works around Albion and Sunshine.