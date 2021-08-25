Victoria to build new tram maintenance facility in Melbourne

The new trams will offer a comfortable and energy-efficient journey for commuters. Credit: Kon Zografos from Pixabay.

Australia’s Victoria Government has announced plans to construct a new tram maintenance and stabling facility in Melbourne’s west that will accommodate 100 new next-generation trams.

This centre, which is expected to generate 280 job opportunities, will be established on a vacant site in Maidstone near Highpoint Shopping Centre.

With an accessible and modern tram fleet, the project will eliminate the need for new tracks and other infrastructure.

The government plans to invest $1.34bn (A$1.85bn) in the project, making Maidstone the home of the new trams as current depots have reached capacity.

Before commencing with the detailed planning, the project team will interact with the local community and businesses.



By offering a more comfortable, reliable, and energy-efficient journey for commuters, these new trams are expected to ‘set the standard for modern public transport’.

Furthermore, the project consists of a minimum local contract quota of 65%, with an aim to aid skilled manufacturing jobs.

The contract for designing, constructing, and maintaining the trams will be awarded next year following a tender evaluation procedure.

Since 2015, the government has made a $5.43bn (A$7.5bn) investment in rolling stock and infrastructure in Victoria.

The new trams will slowly replace the region’s longest serving high-floor trams, alongside the government’s orders of 50 E-Class trams since 2015.

Minister for Public Transport Ben Carroll said: “We are leading the nation in tram and train manufacturing, and this project will support hundreds of skilled jobs.

“This new facility will play a critical role as we transform Melbourne’s iconic tram network and deliver better and more accessible services for passengers.”

