Victoria to procure 18 additional Bombardier VLocity trains

Australia’s Victoria Government has exercised an option to procure 18 additional Bombardier VLocity trains.

The order was placed under an agreement originally signed in 2018. The three-carriage trains will help local public transport operator V/Line to improve rail services in Victoria’s regional network.

All 18 trains will be locally manufactured at the Dandenong facility with around 69% local content.

Bombardier Australia and New Zealand president Wendy McMillan said: “These 18 new award-winning VLocity trains build on the already strong bond between regional Victoria and Bombardier. We are proud to deliver these locally built, world-class trains for V/Line.”

As agreed, Bombardier will deliver 12 broad-gauge trains for Victoria’s busiest regional lines and six standard-gauge trains for the North East line.



The broad-gauge trains will feature a modified drivers’ cab, dedicated storage areas for bicycles and other accessibility improvements.

The standard-gauge trains replace the ageing vehicles on the North East line, starting from next year. They will feature built-in USB chargers, shared tables, dedicated storage spaces for luggage and bikes, as well as catering and food facilities.

Victoria Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll said: “Not only are we building great trains for Victorians – we’re doing it right here in Dandenong, providing jobs for 100 Victorians in construction, and creating work for hundreds more across the supply chain.

“We’re delivering the world-class regional trains Victorians deserve – with modern amenities to make people’s journeys around our state more reliable, accessible and enjoyable.”

Earlier this month, Bombardier secured a contract to upgrade the communication systems on the Movia metro trainsets for Singapore’s Downtown Mass Rapid Transit line (DTL).

