Bombardier Transportation has secured a contract to upgrade the communication systems on the Movia metro trainsets for Singapore’s Downtown Mass Rapid Transit line (DTL).

The contract was awarded as part of the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) plan to extend the DTL line.

Under the contract, Bombardier will deliver and install a Train Control Monitoring System (TCMS) and Automatic Track Inspection (ATI) system software update to improve the performance of the system.

The scope of works also includes upgrading the Dynamic Route Map Display (DRMD) from LED to LCD, as well as modernisation of other communication tools.

Bombardier Transportation South East Asia president Jayaram Naidu said: “This new contract to boost the performance and functionality of the Movia metro fleet on Singapore’s Downtown line is testament to Bombardier’s pioneering technology advances in train optimisation and upgrades for our customers.



“Singapore has always been a showcase for Bombardier’s innovative mobility solutions, from driverless technologies to TCMS methodologies. We are proud to continue supporting Singapore’s rail network expansion.”

The DTL Movia metro train fleet comprises 92 three-car units, which were delivered between 2013 and 2017.

The trains operate on the 42km-long DTL line, one of the longest driverless Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) systems in the world. The line features 34 stations.

In addition to the DTL, Bombardier secured a contract in 2018 to deliver 396 new Movia metro cars for Singapore’s high-capacity North-South and East-West MRT lines.

Bombardier recently received another contract to deliver eight ALP-45 dual-power locomotives to New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) in the US.