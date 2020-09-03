Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) in the US has exercised an option to procure eight additional Bombardier ALP-45 dual-power locomotives.

The procurement will increase NJ Transit’s Bombardier ALP-45 locomotive fleet to 60, providing the company with additional operational flexibility.

Bombardier Transportation Americas Region president Elliot G. (Lee) Sander said: “We are very proud of our long-standing partnership with NJ Transit and the agency’s reliance on our proven ALP-45 DP locomotives as it continues to modernise and expand its rail fleet.

“These new locomotives are far more environmentally-friendly than the diesel units they’re replacing. Additionally, they offer NJ Transit greater operating flexibility and provide passengers with the safety and convenience of a one-seat ride to and from Penn Station in New York City.”

The new locomotives comply with the EPA Tier IV requirements.



They are capable of running under diesel power and alternating current electric power from overhead lines, a feature that will enable NJ Transit to use the locomotives on electrified and non-electrified lines.

The locomotives also have increased horsepower, acceleration and available head-end power compared with the units that they will replace.

Bombardier is slated to deliver the units in 2022.

NJ Transit is a state-owned public transportation system that operates services in New Jersey and some parts of New York State and Pennsylvania.

It shares a long association with Bombardier procuring more than 100 electric and dual-power locomotives, hundreds of push-pull commuter coaches and 429 MultiLevel I and II vehicles from the rolling stock manufacturer.

Last year, Bombardier secured a $669m contract from NJ Transit for 113 MultiLevel III commuter rail cars.