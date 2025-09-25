Semi-automated test runs using the subway prototype for Frankfurt’s digital train control system. Credit: VGF.

Siemens Mobility has announced that a prototype metro train equipped with a digital train control system has completed a year of semi-automated test operations at the Frankfurt Transport Company’s (VGF) central depot in Germany.

The testing is part of the Digital Train Control System Frankfurt (DTC) project, which aims to introduce communications-based train control (CBTC) technology to the city’s rail network.

The modified U5 train has been operating at Grade of Automation 2 (GoA2), where automation is used under driver supervision.

VGF plans to begin the phased implementation of the digital train control system in 2027.

The CBTC system will enable continuous radio communication between trains and track infrastructure, supporting a “moving block” operation that maintains safe braking distances dynamically rather than through fixed block sections.

This approach is intended to allow trains to run at shorter intervals, increasing service frequency without requiring additional tracks or stations.

The new system is expected to improve timetable reliability, reduce energy consumption by up to 25%, and lower wear on vehicles and tracks. It is also designed to provide consistent acceleration and braking.

Siemens Mobility Rail Infrastructure Germany head Guido Rumpel said: “With our modern CBTC technology Trainguard MT, we are making Frankfurt’s public transport fit for the future.

“Trainguard MT enables more trains to run at shorter intervals through semi-automated operation. This provides up to 30 percent more capacity with technically possible train sequences of less than 100 seconds, increases energy efficiency, and significantly improves punctuality.”

Frankfurt’s metro network includes above-ground sections, making integration with road traffic management necessary.

The DTC project is linked with the city’s “Frankfurt MIND(+)” initiative, which uses Cooperative Intelligent Transport System (C-ITS) technology to coordinate urban railways, trams, and road traffic.

VGF reports that the interface between CBTC and C-ITS was tested successfully on its test ring.

The required technology has been installed on lines U4 and U5 in the tunnel section between Bockenheimer Warte and Seckbacher Landstraße.

Static system tests are scheduled for September and October, with initial test runs without passengers planned for January 2026. These tests will include moving block operations as well as stress and load assessments.

VGF expects upgrades on lines U4 and U5 to be completed by 2027. The A-Route, covering lines U1, U2, U3, and U8, is scheduled for completion by 2030, followed by the C-Route and tram network in 2033.

In July this year, Siemens opened its expanded train manufacturing facility in Munich-Allach, Germany, which is touted as one of Europe’s most advanced train production sites and a vital part of the company’s European service network.

