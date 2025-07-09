Siemens Mobility is moving its headquarters from Munich-Perlach to Munich-Allach, generating over 500 new technical jobs. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens has inaugurated its expanded train manufacturing facility at Munich-Allach in Germany.

The Munich-Allach facility is claimed to be one of Europe’s most advanced train production sites and a key location in the company’s European service network.

The company has invested approximately €250m ($294.3m) since 2023 in new infrastructure, modern production equipment, and enhanced AI-based software solutions.

The facility has doubled in size to more than 100,000m2, significantly boosting Siemens’ production capacity.

It will produce Vectouro passenger cars alongside the Vectron locomotive platform, marking the first time all Vectron-based products will be manufactured at a single site.

The upgraded facility will enable the manufacture of up to 385 Vectron locomotives and 180 passenger cars annually.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Siemens Mobility is relocating its headquarters from Munich-Perlach to Munich-Allach, creating more than 500 new technical jobs in areas such as welding, metalworking, mechatronics, and electrical engineering.

By 2028, the site is projected to employ more than 2,500 individuals.

Advanced technologies, including laser-guided installation, robotics, AI-driven quality control, digital twins, and AI-enhanced software development, will allow Munich-Allach to enhance the development, production, and servicing of modern, sustainable rail vehicles.

Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter said: “The expansion of our location in Munich-Allach into a global competence center and home of the new company headquarters combines efficiency and innovation.

“With an investment of around €250m in modern production facilities, service capacities, and digital solutions, we are securing our competitiveness and further boosting our innovative strength.”

The rail service centre at Munich-Allach is also expanding, increasing its capacity to handle up to 80 locomotive overhauls and accident repairs per year, up from 25.

Set to be completed in 2026, the upgraded centre will feature four new service tracks and specialised workshops for bogies and wheelsets, ensuring high-quality service and faster turnaround times.

Moreover, the site will house around 70 data and software specialists to support global customers with digital transformation through modular services and the Railigent X application suite.

Siemens Mobility CFO Karl Blaim said: “Munich-Allach is a beacon of our innovation strategy and a prime example of German engineering. With over 1.2 billion kilometres in service, our Vectron locomotives clearly prove that premium products can be successfully manufactured in Germany.”

Last month, Siemens Mobility launched the Charger B+AC, North America’s first battery-electric passenger locomotive.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up