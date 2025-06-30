The Charger B+AC locomotive is built on the Charger platform, which has sold over 400 units across North America. Credit: ChicagoPhotographer/Shutterstock.

Siemens Mobility has introduced the Charger B+AC, a next-generation passenger locomotive designed specifically for the North American market.

This locomotive is claimed to be the first battery-electric passenger locomotive in North America.

It is part of Siemens’ expanding portfolio of alternative propulsion technologies, which includes the battery-electric Mireo Plus B, hydrogen-powered Mireo Plus H, and hybrid Vectron locomotives.

The Charger B+AC offers a modular and scalable solution tailored for North American passenger rail, enabling transit authorities to enhance service while promoting sustainable transport.

Building on the success of the Charger platform, which has seen more than 400 units sold across the continent, the Charger B+AC replaces the traditional diesel engine with a modular battery system and pantograph.

This design allows the locomotive to operate primarily on power from overhead catenary wires, seamlessly switching to battery mode in areas without catenary infrastructure, such as near stations.

Siemens Mobility Rolling Stock CEO Andre Rodenbeck said: “Expanding our portfolio with the Charger B+AC emphasises our dedication to providing the best propulsion solutions for every customer need.

“With a growing range of battery, hydrogen, and hybrid propulsion technologies, we’re empowering operators to make efficient, sustainable, and future-oriented investments – supported by reliable platforms and decades of rail expertise.”

Capable of reaching speeds up to 125mph under catenary and up to 100 miles with battery, the Charger B+AC is compliant with Buy America regulations and manufactured in the US. It supports various charging methods, including catenary, plug-in, and dynamic braking.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and Metro-North Railroad in New York have already ordered 13 of these battery-electric locomotives for their railcar fleet expansion.

Recently, Akiem ordered 50 Vectron Dual Mode (VDM) locomotives from Siemens Mobility.

The order consists of a firm commitment for ten locomotives and an option for 40 more, with the first deliveries expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

