The US Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has launched a notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) for grant funds worth $291.4m.

The funds are provided under the Federal-State Partnership for State of Good Repair Program (Partnership Program) and will aid in the repair and rehabilitation of intercity passenger railroad assets.

US Transportation Secretary Elaine L Chao said: “This Administration has continuously emphasized the importance of investing in the safety and efficiency of our Nation’s rail infrastructure and these federal dollars will help make grade crossings safer and enhance service reliability.”

The FY20 Partnership Program and remaining FY19 funding will aid capital projects to repair, replace, or rehabilitate qualified railroad assets, which will reduce the backlog of state of good repair and boost intercity passenger rail performance.

Projects that deal with railroad infrastructure, equipment, or facility assets that include track, ballast, switches and interlockings, bridges and communication among other aspects are eligible for funding.



FRA Administrator Ronald L Batory added: “All eligible parties should take full advantage of this opportunity to leverage private, state, and local investments that boost capital projects, including those that enhance safety in track and equipment and improve safety at highway-rail grade crossings or otherwise grade-separate rail intersections.”

The Partnership Program grants are intended to benefit publicly or Amtrak-owned or -controlled passenger rail infrastructure, equipment, and facilities.

The FRA will grant funding on a competitive basis. Projects will be considered on different aspects before funding is provided.

FRA will give preference to projects where the non-federal share is made up of more than one funding source. Additionally, the projected federal share of total costs is less than 80%.

Last month, FRA announced grant funds worth $302m for 12 railroad projects spread across nine states.