The US Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has announced grant funds worth $302m for 12 railroad projects.

The projects are spread across nine states.

The funds are provided under the Federal-State Partnership for State of Good Repair Program (Partnership Program) and will aid in the repair and rehabilitation of railroad infrastructure.

US Transportation Secretary Elaine L Chao said: “This $302.6m federal investment will upgrade rail infrastructure and enhance safety on the tracks and at railroad crossings in rural and urban communities across America.”

The programme offers funding for projects that aim to repair, replace or rehabilitate railroad assets, as well as decrease the state of repair backlog and boost intercity passenger rail performance.



The eligible projects for the funding are those that upgrade track, switches, bridges, passenger stations, along with other related infrastructure.

The FY 2019 Partnership Program awarded grants worth $302.6m of the $396m made that was available under the 2019 Consolidated Appropriations Act.

The remaining $93.4m will be made available by FRA with a Notice of Funding Opportunity for FY 2020 Partnership Program funds.

FRA Administrator Ronald L Batory said: “This funding will go a long way in addressing passenger rail capital project needs in communities around the country.”

Amtrak is one of the recipients of the grants and has received two Northeast Corridor (NEC) grants worth more than $63m. The funding will be used for the Portal North Bridge Project and the Winans to Bridge Improvement project.

Some of the other recipients are North Carolina Department of Transportation, NY Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Michigan Department of Transportation.

Amtrak recently sent a letter to US Congress requesting $1.475bn in supplemental funding for the next fiscal year.

Earlier this month, FRA announced grant funding worth more than $22m to three projects in eight states.