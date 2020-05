The US Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has announced grant funding worth more than $22m to three projects in eight states.

The financing will be provided via the Restoration and Enhancement (R&E) Grants Program of the FRA that aims to initiate, restore, or enhance intercity passenger rail service in the US.

US Transportation Secretary Elaine L Chao said: “This $22m is another example of the President’s continued investment in infrastructure to help connect communities as our economy recovers.”

The Fiscal Years 2018-2020 R&E Grants Program was authorised by the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act.

The programme provides operating assistance to initiate, restore or enhance intercity passenger rail transportation via eligible projects.



FRA administrator Ronald L Batory said: “This funding will make a significant contribution to passenger rail-related operating assistance projects in our communities and ultimately make a big difference in people’s lives.”

FRA provided funding worth $4.395m to the Connecticut Department of Transportation for the CTrail-Hartford Line Rail Enhancement Project, and the Southern Rail Commission received $5.45m to restore the Intercity Passenger Rail Service along the US Gulf Coast.

How concerned are you about spread of Coronavirus? Very concerned

Slightly concerned

Neither concerned nor unconcerned

Not very concerned

Not concerned View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Additionally, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation received $12.56m for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Passenger Rail Service Project.

Last month, FRA launched a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program.

In March, the US allocated $248.5m in grants to fund several state and local railroad infrastructure projects.

Allocated under the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program, the funds will be utilised to support 32 projects across 27 states.