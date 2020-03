The US has allocated $248.5m in grants to fund several state and local railroad infrastructure projects.

Allocated under the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program, the funds will be utilised to support 32 projects across 27 states.

Of these projects, 15 are situated in Opportunity Zones, which were created to strengthen underdeveloped communities using private investments.

The US Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) will administer the funding.

US Transportation Secretary Elaine L Chao said: “This $248.5m federal investment will upgrade rail infrastructure and enhance safety on the tracks and at railroad crossings in rural and urban communities across America.”



Some of the projects that will receive funding include a rural freight rail project in Kansas and Oklahoma. The project will receive up to $27m in funding to support track upgrades, rail replacement, bridges, rail ties and grade crossings among others.

The Windsor Locks Station improvement works in Connecticut will receive up to $17.49m. Works include building a new ADA-compliant intercity passenger rail station with level boarding platform along with associated track and road works.

The government also allocated up to $21.45m for the rehabilitation of the Merchants Bridge in Missouri and up to $26.6m for the Muskego Yard Bypass project in Wisconsin.

FRA administrator Ronald Batory said: “These grants support the economic vitality of our nation’s rural and urban communities all around the country.”

In October 2019, FRA made $396m in grant funding available for rail capital projects. The programme was devised to support rehabilitation of eligible rail projects.