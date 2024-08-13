UK-based supply chain and manufacturing consultancy Unipart has acquired an Australian railway and rolling stock bearing reconditioning company in Australia.
Schaeffler Rail Bearing is based in New South Wales and has become part of the Unipart Group Australia from 12 August.
The MRO firm served passenger and freight rail providers across Australia since its inception in 1991 under the name Bearing Engineering Services, before its first acquisition by Schaeffler in 2005.
The company said it refurbishes “20,000 bearings and axle boxes” each year.
Unipart Australia has operated since 2007 and similarly works with clients providing both passenger and freight rail services.
Darren Leigh, Unipart CEO, said: “The rail sector is a core existing and growth focus for Unipart and we are delighted to extend our capabilities in Australia. We welcome the new team members to Unipart and are excited to be in a position to offer our customers an extended range of performance-improving services and solutions.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The deal will retain the bearing reconditioning and overhaul team at the existing facility.
Mark Carling, managing director at Unipart Rail in Australia and Asia Pacific explained the strategy to acquire an Australian MRO company was informed by its successful work in the field internationally.
“Unipart is a supply chain solutions and performance improvement technologies provider with locations around the world. Whilst we have had materials supply, consultancy and technology introductions in Australia for some years, we utilised the skills of our UK-based Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities to serve our Australian customers.
“With this acquisition, from today we have expanded our local capabilities to further support our customers with a local and responsive MRO service,” he said.
“Whilst we ensure that we maintain an already excellent service for our customers, we will work with the new team to bring Unipart’s capabilities and culture to the business to further enhance performance and value for our customers, as well as implementing plans to provide an expanded range of services to the Australian railway industry,” Carling added.