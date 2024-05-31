SBS Transit, which operates Singapore’s MRT and other transport services, has confirmed two new contracts with Siemens Mobility for maintenance (MRO) and support on its Downtown MRT Line, with a specific focus on points machines.
The agreements are extensions to SBS’s relationship with Siemens as the contracts cover the “long term service support” (LTSS) of systems the German multinational had installed on the line.
The first LTSS is for the MRO services required for Siemens’ Trainguard Sirius Communications-Based Train Control signalling system. Along with the usual repair and upkeep of the system, the LTSS contract encompasses obsolescence monitoring and resolution, ensuring timely intervention when the spares become obsolete, according to SBS Transit.
The second agreement established a local maintenance centre at the operator’s Component Service Centre. The new depot will specialise in point machines and will become the first authorised point machine maintenance centre in South-East Asia for the MCEM91 point machines used by SBS.
The centre will train local engineers on the MRO requirements of the MCEM91, cutting costs of overseas repair works.
Jeffrey Sim, group CEO at SBS Transit said the contracts would help maintain its strong position as the “most reliable MRT line” and hailed the importance of the new point machine centre.
“This is a strategic partnership with Siemens Mobility which will further strengthen our engineering competency. It will also contribute significantly to enabling us to maintain our DTL performance as the most reliable MRT line globally,” he said.
“We are particularly excited to be designated as the sole authorised point machine maintenance centre in Singapore and South-East Asia, which recognises our engineering capabilities, and underscores our commitment not only to our passengers by providing safe and reliable journeys but also to the industry in building local rail expertise.
“With the MRT network expanding with the upcoming Jurong Region Line and the Cross Island Line, we place strategic importance in growing our MRO expertise on the Point Machines which are critical in our rail network,” Sim explained.
AI MOU
Siemens Mobility and SBS have renewed a Memorandum of Understanding first signed in 2022, agreeing to “continue with their efforts to implement [Siemens’] Controlguide Airo”.
The product is an AI-based tool designed to optimise train deployments. The firm described it as a “demand-responsive software that utilises data analytics to detect and predict crowd levels both on trains and at MRT stations, and automatically adjust train schedules to better cater to passenger demand.”