The contracts cover the Downtown line in Singapore. Credit: ZDL/ Shutterstock

SBS Transit, which operates Singapore’s MRT and other transport services, has confirmed two new contracts with Siemens Mobility for maintenance (MRO) and support on its Downtown MRT Line, with a specific focus on points machines.

The agreements are extensions to SBS’s relationship with Siemens as the contracts cover the “long term service support” (LTSS) of systems the German multinational had installed on the line.

The first LTSS is for the MRO services required for Siemens’ Trainguard Sirius Communications-Based Train Control signalling system. Along with the usual repair and upkeep of the system, the LTSS contract encompasses obsolescence monitoring and resolution, ensuring timely intervention when the spares become obsolete, according to SBS Transit.

The second agreement established a local maintenance centre at the operator’s Component Service Centre. The new depot will specialise in point machines and will become the first authorised point machine maintenance centre in South-East Asia for the MCEM91 point machines used by SBS.

The centre will train local engineers on the MRO requirements of the MCEM91, cutting costs of overseas repair works.

Jeffrey Sim, group CEO at SBS Transit said the contracts would help maintain its strong position as the “most reliable MRT line” and hailed the importance of the new point machine centre.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“This is a strategic partnership with Siemens Mobility which will further strengthen our engineering competency. It will also contribute significantly to enabling us to maintain our DTL performance as the most reliable MRT line globally,” he said.

“We are particularly excited to be designated as the sole authorised point machine maintenance centre in Singapore and South-East Asia, which recognises our engineering capabilities, and underscores our commitment not only to our passengers by providing safe and reliable journeys but also to the industry in building local rail expertise.

“With the MRT network expanding with the upcoming Jurong Region Line and the Cross Island Line, we place strategic importance in growing our MRO expertise on the Point Machines which are critical in our rail network,” Sim explained.

AI MOU

Siemens Mobility and SBS have renewed a Memorandum of Understanding first signed in 2022, agreeing to “continue with their efforts to implement [Siemens’] Controlguide Airo”.

The product is an AI-based tool designed to optimise train deployments. The firm described it as a “demand-responsive software that utilises data analytics to detect and predict crowd levels both on trains and at MRT stations, and automatically adjust train schedules to better cater to passenger demand.”