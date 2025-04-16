This certification comes after the UK DfT approved the latest ITSO Specification in March, designed to improve integrated smart ticketing in public transport systems. Credit: Unicard Limited via Shutterstock.

Unicard has received partial certification for its PSEngine PersoPOST software in accordance with the newly released ITSO Specification version 2.1.5.

This achievement is said to position Unicard as the first supplier to attain this certification under the new specifications.

This certification follows the UK Department for Transport’s (DfT) approval in March for the latest ITSO Specification, which aims to enhance integrated smart ticketing across public transport systems.

The company completed the necessary testing for its PSEngine PersoPOST software, meeting all requirements set forth by ITSO.

The ITSO Specification version 2.1.5 introduces new features, including media designed for in-wallet digital ticketing.

This update aligns with current industry trends and government efforts to digitise transport ticketing, providing passengers with options for both digital and physical tickets.

In response to this certification, Unicard is now working on updating its other ITSO products to ensure they meet the requirements for phase two of version 2.1.5.

Unicard CTO Mike Sussman said: “ITSO solutions have been an integral part of Unicard’s products since we first certified with ITSO in 2010. We’re delighted to be the first supplier to certify partially for ITSO 2.1.5.

“This demonstrates our commitment to assuring continued ITSO compliance for all our customers.”

The approval of version 2.1.5 marks a significant update, occurring 15 years after the previous version 2.1.4 was released.

In June 2024, ITSO circulated a draft version of 2.1.5 for feedback from its members, including Unicard, leading to refinements based on their input.

ITSO CEO Steve Holden said: “Collectively we worked hard to realise version 2.1.5 and it is great to see Unicard with the first of many updates across the supply chain.

“Unicard has worked hard to bring this development forward, and we look forward to working with Unicard and all our supplier members in the coming years to realise 2.1.5 across the UK.”

In June 2024, Unicard secured a contract with Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) to implement its systems for rail services in Glasgow and western Scotland.

The ITSO-based solution will digitise SPT’s ZoneCard system, which is utilised across ScotRail services, the Glasgow Subway, and most regional bus routes.

This upgrade will enable customers to purchase ZoneCard tickets online or simply “tap in” during their travels.