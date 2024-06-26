SPT has deployed Unicard’s technology to digitise the ZoneCard system. Credit: Santiago Castillo Chomel/Shutterstock.com

Smart ticketing company Unicard will bring its systems to rail services across Glasgow and western Scotland after signing a contract with Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT).

Unicard’s ITSO-based solution will digitise SPT’s ZoneCard system used across ScotRail services, the Glasgow Subway, and most bus routes in the region, allowing customers to purchase a ZoneCard ticket online or “tap in” when they travel.

ZoneCard Forum Chair Ryan Sorley said: “ZoneCard has been an essential ticket for many customers using bus, rail and Subway over the years.

“Working together with SPT, the ZoneCard operators are delighted to launch this modernised ZoneCard offer, making full use of smart ticketing technology to provide convenience and flexibility for customers.”

The contract with SPT and ZoneCard will see Unicard provide its mobility-as-a-service ticketing platform and a central back-office solution using an ITSO Host or Operator Processing System (HOPS) and a flexible Customer Management System.

While the solution will be based around ITSO, the UK organisation standardising public transport ticketing, Unicard highlighted its ability to accommodate other ticketing services that may be adopted in the future.

Unicard CEO Sean Dickinson described his company’s solution as “token-agnostic” and said: “While ITSO may be the best solution for now, the platform is futureproofed.

“With these new capabilities SPT can accommodate other token types and services like QR codes, contactless bank cards or account-based ticketing whenever they choose.”

SPT’s contract with Unicard highlights the tech company’s growing presence in the UK, following similar deals with authorities such as Transport for London, Transport for West Midlands, Transport Scotland, and Transport for Wales.

Unicard has also recently completed the deployment of its HOPS system for the Rail Delivery Group, the organisation representing the UK’s passenger and freight rail operators.