UK Power Networks Services secures contract for Piccadilly line

Electrical capacity expansion will enable Transport for London (TfL) to operate a new fleet of air-conditioned modern trains. Credit: UK Power Networks Services.

UK Power Networks Services has received a £40m contract to carry out electrical infrastructure upgrades on a Piccadilly line, a deep-level London Underground line that runs from the north to the west of London.

The power upgrade will enable a new fleet of trains to operate on the Piccadilly line, as well as improving service frequency.

Scope of the contract includes the design and construction works to upgrade various crucial electrical substations.

It also covers the installation of new electrical infrastructure, electrical control systems, and cables along the main parts of the line.

Having started last month, the project is anticipated to be completed in June 2025. The initial framework contract has been awarded for six years, with an option to extend for two more years.

Electrical capacity expansion will enable Transport for London (TfL) to operate a new fleet of air-conditioned modern trains with enhanced efficiency and accessibility for passengers.

With the commencement of works at Cobourg Street, Manor House, and Mansell Street, the high voltage electrical upgrades will be conducted above and below ground at 21 electricity substations.

Electrical infrastructure works include the installation of new transformers, SCADA cabinets, an upgrade of the line’s cable network, and several structural improvements.

The line upgrade is expected to facilitate a 23% rise in peak capacity, with a train operating on the line every 135 seconds at the busiest times from 2027.

UK Power Networks Services markets head Philip Heathcote said: We’re at our best when we partner with clients to make their long-term objectives a reality.

“Our teams are excited to bring their unique expertise to this long-term collaboration and add value though innovation, dedication, and a shared vision to make the London Underground more reliable for the future.”

Earlier this month, Costain won a contract from TfL to design key signalling infrastructure enhancements on the Piccadilly line.