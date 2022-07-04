Costain wins design contract for Piccadilly line in UK

The Piccadilly line is a deep-level London Underground line that operates from the north to the west of London. Credit: Costain.

Construction and engineering company Costain has received a contract from Transport for London (TfL) for designing vital signalling infrastructure upgrades on the Piccadilly line in the UK.

The Piccadilly line is a deep-level London Underground line, which operates from the north to the west of London.

Costain will work with TfL’s design team to make the signalling system in West London between Heathrow Airport and Baron’s Court compatible with the existing London Underground trains and the new fleet of 24TS passenger trains.

The new trains are expected to enter service in 2025.

Costain will carry out a series of surveys to provide the design process for nearly 200 existing signals, as part of the commission that came via TfL’s Professional Services Framework.

The surveys will comprise ecological, environmental, ground condition and contamination, structural integrity, line level and track clearance evaluation, as well as buried services (utilities).

Its team will deploy automated tools and standardised processes during the design phase in an effort to improve accuracy.

Furthermore, Costain will offer technical assurance services during the delivery phase of the project. For this, the company will work with the client and construction partner.

Costain integrated transport director Andy Clarke said: “The customer is at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to playing our part in modernising operations to enable more reliable, more frequent and faster journeys for passengers.”

