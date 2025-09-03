The new projects aim to improve rail services and infrastructure through collaboration with Network Rail and train operators. Credit: Shutterstock

The UK Department for Transport (DfT) has announced a funding package of £5m ($6.7m) to support 26 “innovative” projects designed to enhance the passenger experience on the railway.

This funding is part of the First-of-a-Kind (FOAK) competition, which is a collaboration between DfT, Innovate UK, Network Rail, and various train operators.

The initiative aims to grant funding for projects that can be tested on the railway, increasing their potential for adoption by train operators and freight companies.

The focus of this year’s selected projects aligns with the Transport Secretary’s directive to prioritise passenger needs.

The initiatives aim to enhance safety at railway platforms, improve passenger security, and reduce incidents involving vehicles colliding with railway bridges.

The 26 selected projects commenced work on their new technologies, with testing scheduled to take place in the upcoming months.

UK Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy said: “The winners of this competition are taking cutting-edge technology to address some of the biggest challenges facing the rail industry, making a railway that works better for the people and goods using it.”

By collaborating with Network Rail and train operators, these projects are expected to address critical areas in rail services and infrastructure.

Among the projects receiving funding is IntelliPan Network, which utilises AI to identify faults in overhead lines, thereby reducing delays caused by service-disrupting dewirements.

Another project, SafeRide 5G, enables passengers to report incidents securely and privately through onboard Wi-Fi, which is anticipated to enhance response times and facilitate easier reporting.

These projects are expected to contribute to improved rail services, encouraging increased train usage and supporting growth in line with the government’s Plan for Change.

Net Zero at Innovate UK executive director Mike Biddle said: “Delivered by Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency, on behalf of the Department for Transport, the FOAK rail programme seeks to identify and support outstanding, innovative solutions.”

Previous winners of the FOAK competition have already been implemented across the rail network, such as the Portable Track Geometry Measurement System, which provides engineers with immediate track data, thereby expediting the removal of speed restrictions and line closures.

In March this year, the UK DfT announced the release of updates to seven National Technical Specification Notices (NTSNs) for railways.

This comes after a review aimed at improving safety, reliability, technical compatibility, accessibility, and environmental standards in the railway sector.

