The first Traxx Universal locomotive for Romania was revealed at Bucharest North Station. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has revealed the design of the Traxx Universal electric locomotive intended for the Romanian Railway Reform Authority (ARF), a development in the contract established in 2024.

This agreement encompasses the delivery of 16 locomotives along with 20 years of maintenance and repair services, with the option to extend for an additional 20 years through a supplementary agreement.

Deliveries are scheduled to commence in the first half of 2026.

The initial locomotive has arrived in Romania and is currently undergoing dynamic testing at the Faurei Testing Centre, with further assessments planned on TSI-certified lines in Germany.

The locomotive is currently displayed in a temporary blue livery, which serves to protect its surface during the testing phase. Upon completion of the testing, it will receive a final dark red coating.

These four-axle electric locomotives are designed to reach a maximum speed of 200km/h and can tow up to 16 passenger cars.

They will feature Alstom’s advanced onboard ERTMS system, aimed at enhancing “efficiency, safety, and interoperability”.

Traxx locomotives have received homologation in 20 countries and have collectively covered more than 300 million kilometres annually, with more than 3,000 units sold since 2000, according to the company.

Alstom Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova managing director Gabriel Stanciu said: “We are proud to see the first Traxx Universal locomotive for ARF entering testing on schedule.

“This is a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering high-performance, sustainable mobility solutions for Romania.”

Operating in Romania for over 30 years, Alstom is involved in electrification and signalling projects along the Rhine-Danube railway corridor and in the Cluj region, where it is part of a consortium developing the second metro system in Cluj Napoca.

In addition, the company is implementing the first CBTC urban signalling solution in Romania on Line 5 metro in Bucharest, where it also supplies Metropolis trains.

The company has been providing maintenance services for the Bucharest metro fleet for more than two decades, with a current contract extending until 2036.

Alstom’s rolling stock contracts include the supply of electric trains for ARF, along with comprehensive maintenance services.

Recently, Alstom launched its first signalling competence centre in the CIS region in Astana, Kazakhstan.

This new hub will provide technical support and customised signalling solutions to address the operational needs of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).

