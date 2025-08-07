The inauguration ceremony of the Astana Signalling Centre in Kazakhstan. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has inaugurated its first signalling competence centre in the CIS region, located at Astana in Kazakhstan.

This centre aims to support the “digital transformation” of the country’s railway network through “advanced” signalling technologies and local engineering development.

The new hub will offer technical support and tailored signalling solutions to meet Kazakhstan Temir Zholy’s (KTZ) operational requirements.

It will also function as a training centre for specialists in Kazakhstan, promoting local expertise and strengthening the rail system in the country, the company said.

Alstom aims to recruit and train Kazakhstani engineers in software and system development.

JSC NC KTZ chief engineer Ramazan Sadyrkulov said: “The opening of this centre is a direct result of the agreements reached between KTZ and Alstom during President Kassym-Jomart Tokaïev’s visit to France.

“We can see that the company is fulfilling its commitments, and KTZ is providing the necessary support.”

The Astana competence centre is installed with Onvia Lock, Alstom’s interlocking technology that is currently deployed at 85 KTZ stations.

This centre will focus on developing, adapting, and integrating signalling solutions, as well as supporting system maintenance, and modernising legacy assets.

It will also focus on creating technical documentation for KTZ projects, conducting certification activities in accordance with TR TS 003/2011, and training operational teams.

Besides supporting national projects, the centre will connect with Alstom’s global “innovation” network, which will facilitate collaboration with international experts, academic institutions, and public stakeholders to advance rail technologies in Kazakhstan.

Alstom Western and Central Asia managing director Jerome Boyet said: “We are proud to open Alstom’s first signalling competence centre in the CIS region.

“This is an important step beyond our traditional businesses and focused on improving railway safety and efficiency. We are now producing signalling solutions in Kazakhstan and for Kazakhstan.”

Recently, Alstom signed a deal worth more than €300m ($345m) with SYTRAL Mobilites to modernise Lyon’s Line D metro.

The agreement includes 26 new-generation automatic metros valued at €145m and €158m for system and automation enhancements.

