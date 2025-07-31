The trains are equipped with a 100% electric braking system, which not only recovers energy but also reduces particulate emissions. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has signed a deal exceeding €300m ($345m) with SYTRAL Mobilités to modernise Line D of the Lyon metro.

The deal includes the supply of 26 new-generation automatic metros valued at €145m, plus the €158m Alstom will receive for enhancing the systems and automation on Line D.

The development marks a new phase for Line D, which is the busiest line of the metro network, and is part of a comprehensive plan to modernise the entire system.

The new MPL25 two-car metro trains, designed to carry more than 300 passengers, will be fully automated and interoperable with the MPL16 trains currently in operation on Line B, allowing for extended formations of up to four cars.

These trains are set to offer passengers improved amenities such as large windows, a refrigerated ventilation system, LED lighting, and information screens. Additionally, the trains are 96% recyclable and feature an eco-friendly design.

Emphasising accessibility, the design includes spacious entrance areas accommodating individuals with reduced mobility, wide corridors and doorways, as well as open circulation between cars.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The trains are equipped with a 100% electric braking system, which not only recovers energy but also reduces particulate emissions.

These features are projected to cut energy consumption significantly when compared to older models such as the MPL85.

Alstom France president Frédéric Wiscart said: “These modern, comfortable metros represent a considerable asset for improving the network and the passenger experience.

“The renovation of the automated driving system on line D, incorporating innovative control and cybersecurity technologies, meets the growing demand for more sustainable and smarter mobility.”

The upgrade of Line D’s automatic control system will employ Alstom’s Urbalis signalling solution, which is already implemented on Lyon’s Line B, to facilitate driverless operation.

The Urbalis solution will provide enhanced transport capacity, addressing the challenge of rising ridership on the Lyon metro lines, while also promoting energy-efficient operations.

The Lyon metro project will engage experts from seven Alstom sites in France, each contributing specialised components and services, from train assembly to cybersecurity.

These sites include Valenciennes, Ornans, Le Creusot, Tarbes, Villeurbanne, Crespin, and Saint-Ouen, the latter being home to Europe’s largest railway engineering centre.

Furthermore, Alstom is set to deliver propulsion components for an additional 435 R211 series subway cars for New York City Transit, following an option exercised with Kawasaki Rail Car.

This will result in over 80% of the NYCT fleet being equipped with Alstom’s propulsion systems.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up