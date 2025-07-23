The R211 subway car propulsion systems will be manufactured at Alstom’s facility in Hornell, New York. Credit: ALSTOM SA 2025 | Mitrac Pulse™ | SoWhen.

Alstom is set to supply propulsion components for an additional 435 new generation subway cars, designated as the R211 series, for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) New York City Transit (NYCT).

This announcement follows the exercise of the second option with Kawasaki Rail Car. As a result, over 80% of the NYCT’s fleet will be installed with Alstom’s propulsion systems.

The R211 series cars are part of NYCT’s initiative to enhance service reliability and modernise services for its customers.

The propulsion systems for the R211 subway cars will be produced at Alstom’s manufacturing facility located in Hornell, New York. This site is claimed to be the largest passenger rail manufacturing plant in the US.

The Hornell facility is equipped to manufacture AC traction motors, traction cases, and high-speed circuit breakers (HSCB).

It also features a combined test and power laboratory, which allows for comprehensive testing and validation of components on-site, thereby improving quality control and production efficiency.

Alstom Americas president Michael Keroulle said: “Alstom is thrilled to build on our proven track record of delivering cutting-edge components that enhance the reliability and efficiency of urban transit systems.

“With the exercise of this second option, more than 80% of the New York City Transit fleet will be equipped with Alstom’s propulsion system, helping trains keep millions of passengers moving to their destinations.”

Alstom maintains a diverse portfolio of components, providing solutions for original equipment manufacturers, operators, and asset owners.

The company’s offerings include advanced systems and products such as bogies, motors, dampers, brake friction, switchgear, propulsion and auxiliary converters, transformers, and green traction solutions, as well as train control and information systems.

Recently, Alstom delivered the first of 22 six-car trains for São Paulo’s Line 6-Orange, produced at its Taubaté facility in Brazil.

Each train can accommodate up to 2,044 passengers and achieve speeds of 90 km/h.

