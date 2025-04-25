The platform alerts railway staff to assistance requests in advance, enabling quicker and more efficient responses. Credit: Transreport Japan K.K.

Transreport has launched Passenger Assistance Web, a web-based application aimed at enhancing accessibility for rail passengers at Hankyu Railway’s stations.

In February this year, Transreport formed a partnership with Hankyu to launch the Passenger Assistance Web application in the country by spring.

The companies have been working together since December 2023, when they inked the first Transreport deal outside its native UK.

The Passenger Assistance Web is designed for disabled individuals, older passengers, and anyone needing assistance, allowing them to communicate their requirements in advance of travel.

The platform enables users to request, review, and modify assistance arrangements through their smartphone, providing flexibility and convenience.

It is accessible in both Japanese and English and is compatible with assistive technologies, including screen readers.

The platform can accommodate a variety of access needs, including those of wheelchair users and individuals with visual impairments, while also empowering Hankyu staff to provide a more inclusive travel experience.

By creating a single user profile, passengers can specify their accessibility needs before travel and have the option to save this information for future journeys.

In addition, the platform provides railway staff with prior notice of assistance requests, allowing for more efficient and timely responses.

Transreport Japan head Natsuko Kikawa said: “It’s about creating an extra layer of reassurance and a more seamless, comfortable travel experience for every passenger.

“By connecting railway operators and disabled passengers on a single platform, we are evolving assistance beyond traditional frameworks.”

The launch follows the deployment of Transreport’s staff-side technology across all 87 Hankyu stations, which currently facilitates an average of over 22,000 assistance requests each month.

Hankyu Railway operations sales division manager Shuichiro Ejima said: “We hope this system will be adopted by other railway operators as well, and contribute to the realisation of a society where those who need assistance can travel more freely and seamlessly.

“Going forward, we will continue to work closely with Transreport and listen to our customers’ feedback to create a travel environment that offers peace of mind.”

Transreport first announced the development of the Passenger Assistance Web application in partnership with Rail Delivery Group (RDG) in May 2021.

In January 2024, Transreport secured $12m in funding from two private equity firms, led by Puma Private Equity and joined by Pembroke VCT.

