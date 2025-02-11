The platform enhances travel convenience by enabling passengers to pre-communicate their accessibility requirements. Credit: Kinstory/Shutterstock.

Transreport has announced a partnership with Japanese railway company Hankyu to launch the Passenger Assistance Web application in Japan by Spring 2025.

This platform is designed to improve travel accessibility by allowing passengers to communicate their access needs ahead of their journeys.

Passenger Assistance Web enables passengers to create a single profile to store their access needs for future journeys, marking Hankyu as the first railway operator in Japan to introduce this platform.

The collaboration aims to enhance the travel experience for all passengers by equipping railway staff to better prepare for and respond to passenger requests.

The web application is an extension of the UK’s “successful” Passenger Assistance platform, which has transformed travel for more than one million customers.

The platform is now set to expand across Japan’s public transportation network, following the launch with Hankyu.

Transreport Japan head Natsuko Kikawa said: “We are proud to be partnering with Hankyu, who are renowned for both their exceptional customer service and forward-thinking approach, consistently achieving the No.1 ranking in customer satisfaction for 16 years.

“Together, we have tailored Transreport’s solutions to meet the unique needs of the Japanese market.”

Transreport’s partnership with Hankyu began in Spring 2023, focusing on enhancing accessible travel in Japan.

The establishment of Transreport Japan K.K. in autumn 2023 has facilitated localised decision-making and service delivery, with a commitment to incorporating feedback from transportation operators and passengers.

Hankyu has seen “exceptional” adoption of the Passenger Assistance staff platform, with the system now live across all 87 Hankyu stations, according to the company.

The initiative has improved “operational efficiency” and passenger support, handling more than 22,000 assistance requests per month.

In October 2024, Transreport launched Japan’s first Accessibility Panel, modelled after its UK counterpart.

The panel, comprising individuals with lived experience, is instrumental in product development, ensuring that solutions are user-centric and accessible.

In 2024, Transreport secured $12m from private equity firms for enhancing its tech for disabled rail passengers.