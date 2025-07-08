Damian Briody, Head of Rail Delivery for Transport Scotland, formally opened the depot on behalf of the Scottish Government. Credit: TransPennine Express.

TransPennine Express (TPE) has officially unveiled its new Glasgow depot at Caledonian Chambers, following an investment of at least £530,000 ($721,627).

Damian Briody, Head of Rail Delivery for Transport Scotland, formally opened the depot on behalf of the Scottish Government.

The depot is strategically positioned just a short walk from Glasgow Central Station, where TPE operates ten daily services to Manchester, Manchester Airport, and Liverpool.

The facility will have the capacity for 121 team members and marks a significant enhancement for the company’s staff, offering a modern working environment.

The new depot features refurbished office spaces, dedicated training and meeting rooms, and improved amenities including toilets, showers, and air conditioning.

The facility also includes a mess room, quiet rooms, and a breakout area with a pool table.

Briody added: “It is a real pleasure to attend this event and see first-hand the improved facilities it provides for staff. It is a clear demonstration of the ways in which partnership working can bring benefits to the people who deliver frontline services on the railway every day.”

The investment in Glasgow is part of TransPennine Express’s ongoing commitment to upgrading its facilities across the network to provide excellent workspaces for its employees.

TPE director for major projects & Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) Chris Nutton said: “The move to Caledonian Chambers is more than just a new address—it’s a bold commitment to our people and our future.

“By doubling our workforce capacity here, we’re ensuring we have the space, environment, and infrastructure in place to support our team in Scotland to thrive and reap benefits of our partnership with Network Rail. By investing in our people, we enable improved services to customers”

Additionally, the company is enhancing its Class 185 train fleet with the European Train Control System (ETCS) as part of the TRU project.

In March, the government announced a new allocation of £415m to further the TRU project, which is set to improve rail connections between key cities and facilitate the future installation of ETCS.

