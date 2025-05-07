ETCS is said to allow closer and safer train operation, enabling more frequent services and fewer delays. Credit: TransPennine Express.

UK rail operator TransPennine Express (TPE) is set to upgrade its Class 185 train fleet with the integration of digital signalling technology European Train Control System (ETCS).

This upgrade is seen as a “key” aspect of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) project, a multi-billion-pound investment to enhance rail connections between cities such as Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds, and York.

In March this year, the government announced a new allocation of £415m ($553.4m) in funding for the TRU project, aimed at advancing the programme further. This investment will additionally facilitate the future installation of ETCS.

The upgrade work will be conducted at Siemens Mobility’s Ardwick depot in partnership with Eversholt, which has the ownership of TPE’s Class 185 trains.

Siemens Mobility UK&I Rolling Stock and Customer Services joint CEO and managing director Sambit Banerjee said: “We are pleased to be working with TransPennine Express and Eversholt Rail to enhance passenger journeys, upgrading our Class 185 fleet with ETCS digital signalling technology as part of Siemens Mobility’s mission to transform rail travel.”

The ETCS enables trains to operate more closely together without compromising safety, facilitates more frequent services on existing tracks and helps reduce delays.

ETCS provides real-time updates on train speeds and braking distances directly to the driver’s cab, allowing for improved control over train movements.

This continuous monitoring enhances safety by ensuring that trains operate within safe speed limits and positions.

Additionally, the resilience of the railway system is expected to improve, leading to quicker recovery from disruptions, fewer maintenance issues, and a reduced need for engineering work, stated TPE.

TPE’s TRU and major projects director Chris Nutton said: “The introduction of ETCS on our Class 185 fleet will represent a major step forward for rail travel.

“This technology will not only enhance safety and reliability but also support the broader Transpennine Route Upgrade.”

In February this year, Jacobs was selected by Network Rail as the technical services integration delivery partner for the TRU.

