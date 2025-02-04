US-based international engineering company Jacobs has been appointed by Network Rail as the technical services integration delivery partner for the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), a railway improvement programme across Northern England, UK.
The TRU aims to deliver “faster, more frequent, and more reliable rail services” along a 70-mile route from York to Manchester via Leeds and Huddersfield with 23 stations.
The project is funded by the Department for Transport (DfT) and is being executed by Network Rail.
As the sole provider on an eight-year framework, Jacobs will offer comprehensive technical system integration services throughout the development and construction phases of the TRU.
The company’s responsibilities include overseeing cross-project integration, development engineering and design, programme business case production, scope custodianship, technical system integration, and technical change control.
Jacobs has contributed to the TRU by conducting system-level analysis for route performance modelling, establishing a common data environment, and creating a digital twin for the programme.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
It also managed the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Methodology (BREEAM) Infrastructure assessment for the Leeds Station Capacity improvement, marking the “first” TRU project to achieve the BREEAM Infrastructure Excellent rating.
Jacobs executive vice president Kate Kenny said: “The TRU will deliver significant benefits by moving more essential goods by rail, bringing better journeys to passengers, advancing decarbonisation efforts and fostering community prosperity.
“Our extensive experience on TRU and other essential rail investments will support a sustainable approach that meets the needs of the community.”
Last year, Jacobs played a pivotal role in assisting Network Rail to introduce the first electric trains running east from Manchester and managed several complex closures along the route to facilitate crucial upgrades.
In December 2023, the UK Government unveiled a £3.9bn ($5bn) investment for the TRU.