Additional vehicles will supplement the existing fleet of 35 Alstom Coradia Continental trainsets. Credit: Transdev.

French public transport operator Transdev has modernised its vehicle fleet in Germany to improve convenience for passengers.

The company will further extend its rail services on NordWestBahn and Bayerische Regiobahn.

It is also strengthening its existing vehicle fleet with the addition of the Stadler FLIRT EMU and new LINT DMU around Augsburg.

The new lines and higher frequency aim to improve services for passengers on the Regio-S-Bahn Bremen/Lower Saxony network.

More vehicles will supplement the existing fleet of 35 Alstom Coradia Continental trainsets. This includes the addition of 16 new Stadler Flirt 3 XL four-unit articulated trainsets to the fleet.

The articulated trainsets or the Regio-S-Bahn Bremen/Lower Saxony can attain a speed of 160 km/h.

These trains feature seven-passenger doors on each side over a total length of 86.9m, helping passengers to change trains rapidly.

Each train can accommodate 527 passengers in the passenger area, of which 260 can be seated.

Similar to all FLIRT trains, these barrier-free railcars also have friendly passenger areas and low-floor access throughout.

The trains also offer a large multi-purpose area for transporting up to 30 bicycles. Its other features include Wi-Fi and a modern passenger information system.

The Bayerische Regiobahn (BRB) will take over the line from Traunstein to Ruhpolding due to the change of timetable.

Two new Stadler FLIRT 3 vehicles will start operations on the line. Stadler’s three-car electric trainsets are equipped with advanced passenger information, Wi-Fi, and air-conditioning with a high air exchange frequency and offer low floor access.

Since 2013, BRB has been operating 35 Stadler FLIRT 3 railcars on the Chiemgau-Inntal network between Munich, Salzburg, and Innsbruck.

Recently, Transdev Rhein-Ruhr (TDRR) won a contract for the operation of the S-Bahn Line 7 Wuppertal – Remscheid – Solingen in the Rhine-Ruhr Transportation Network (VRR) in Germany.