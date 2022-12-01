Transdev wins contract for RheinRuhrBahn network in Germany

Transdev will cover 1.4 million train kilometres per annum under the contract. Credit: Transdev.

Transdev Rhein-Ruhr (TDRR) has received a contract for the operation of the S-Bahn Line 7 Wuppertal – Remscheid – Solingen in the Rhine-Ruhr Transportation Network (VRR) in Germany.

Public transport operator Transdev’s German subsidiary will run the network under the RheinRuhrBahn brand from December next year for an initial period of five years.

Under the contract, the company will cover about 1.4 million train kilometres per annum.

One of the lines in North Rhine-Westphalia, which was earlier operated by Abellio Rail, will also be covered as part of the contract.

The line will be reassigned within a short period after the insolvency of the operator at the start of this year.

Transdev has secured a regular tender from Transdev following the emergency award to VIAS Rail.

With an option to extend it to 2031, the transportation contract is initially valid up to December 2028.

VRR plans to transform the line to electric operation, as well as expand it to Düsseldorf Station as a direct connection.

It will avoid changing trains in Solingen and enable passengers to travel directly to Düsseldorf.

The Alstom LINT vehicles, which are currently operating on the line, will continue to be used in the coming years.

RheinRuhrBahn also signed a vehicle lease agreement with VRR and ‘undertakes to maintain and service the trains, which is done by Transdev Instandhaltung’.

TDRR managing director Christian Kleinenhammann said: “This is a first major success for us with the RheinRuhrBahn brand.

“Since we will have to hand over some of our previously operated lines at the end of 2025, this is a clear signal of departure for the employees and our new RheinRuhrBahn. We are therefore confident that we will be able to win other upcoming tenders in VRR.”