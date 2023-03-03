A train collision happened near the city of Larissa in central Greece. Credit: allenrobert from Pixabay.

A train collision near the city of Larissa in central Greece has resulted in the death of around 57 people so far.

The crash happened between a passenger train with 350 passengers and a freight train in Tempi.

This incident led to the resignation of Greece Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis.

Karamanlis was quoted by BBC as saying that “he would take responsibility for the authorities’ “longstanding failures” to fix a railway system that was not fit for the 21st Century.”

Another 48 passengers were wounded due to the collision, reported CNN.

According to the public broadcaster ERT, six of the injured under treatment are in critical condition because of head wounds and serious burns.

A station master, who is overseeing rail traffic on the stretch, has been arrested by the authorities in the city of Larissa in connection with the accident.

Following this incident, rail workers participated in a one-day strike, accusing the government of negligence.

Meanwhile, last year in May, a cargo train transporting potash derailed and hit a passenger train at the Sant Boi station in northeastern Spain.

The impact of the collision claimed the life of the suburban passenger train’s driver. Another 85 people were injured in the incident.