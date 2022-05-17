Train collision in Spain leaves one dead and 85 injured

The suburban passenger train’s driver was killed due to the impact. Credit: allenrobert from Pixabay.

A collision between a cargo and passenger train in Catalonia, Spain, has killed one and wounded 85 people.

This crash occurred at nearly 6pm on Monday, when the goods train carrying potash derailed and hit a passenger train at the Sant Boi station in northeastern Spain.

Place where the accident occurred is located around 15km from Barcelona.

The freight train hit the front of the passenger train, which was pulling out of the station at that time.

The suburban passenger train’s driver died owing to the impact, rail company FGC and Spanish authorities stated.

A tweet by Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez seen by Reuters said: “My deepest condolences to the family of the train driver who died in the derailment.”

As per the news agency, Catalan regional vice president Jordi Puignero said that a probe would be launched immediately on the accident.

Earlier this month, derailment of a passenger train outside of Vienna, Austria, reportedly killed one people and injured 12 others.

The train belonged to private train company Raaberbahn that connects links Austria and Hungary.

Last year, two trains collided in south-western Czech Republic, leading to at least three deaths and wounding dozens.

The drivers of both the trains lost their lives in the crash.

In 2020, a train derailment in Scotland claimed three lives and wounded six people.