Temporary access solutions supplier specialist TPA has launched a new portfolio of products designed to increase site safety, efficiency, and productivity, as well as potentially reduce costs for railway station contractors.

The new offering features both rapid rail access and portable roadways products, such as lightweight foam RRAPs, TAP-Strail semi-permanent RRAPS, and Maxi-Track heavy-duty and Zappmat light-duty plastic ground protection panels.

The station works portfolio also features the recently introduced station platform access steps and brand-new platform edge protection barriers.

UK-based TPA’s new platform edge protection barriers have been designed to protect people working on station platforms from accidentally falling onto the track itself, while the recently introduced platform access steps allow safe, secure pedestrian access between station platforms and the track.

The Maxi-Track and Zappmat plastic roadway products are designed to create temporary construction compounds and can be used to protect vulnerable station platform surfaces from heavy vehicle and plant traffic.

“As well as providing a one-stop-shop for station works equipment, our launch of the station works portfolio has the potential to realise cost savings for contractors by minimising damage to the infrastructure and reducing time lost to accidents during construction works,” said TPA rapid rail access sales manager Richard York.

The new products are designed with the protection of site workers and station infrastructure in mind.

The release comes prior to a particularly busy period of planned station upgrade works in Network Rail’s next investment control period, CP7, which runs between 2024 and 2029.