The Elizabeth line will be managed for seven years by a JV of Go-Ahead Group, Tokyo Metro, and Sumitomo. Credit: Craig Russell/Shutterstock.

Transport for London (TfL) has selected GTS Rail Operations as the new operator for the Elizabeth line, with the contract set to commence in May 2025.

The joint venture (JV), comprising Go Ahead Group, Tokyo Metro, and Sumitomo, will manage the line for seven years, with an option to extend for two more years.

The Elizabeth line has been operated by MTR Corporation (Crossrail), which will continue to run the services until the handover.

GTS Rail Operations will inherit the responsibility for the line that serves over 700,000 daily passengers.

Go-Ahead Group CEO Miguel Parras said: “We’re proud to have been chosen to be TfL’s partner, together with Sumitomo Corporation and Tokyo Metro, for the operation of the iconic Elizabeth line. We look forward to bringing our collective expertise across UK and international rail operations to London.

“Our objectives are aligned with TfL – to connect communities across London through safe, reliable, and sustainable public transport services, delivered to the highest level of customer satisfaction.”

The new contract outlines several key objectives, including the integration of best practices from Tokyo and London, a commitment to safety, and collaboration with industry partners like Network Rail.

GTS Rail will also invest in technology and staff, introduce ten new Class 345 trains, and work closely with TfL, Network Rail, and HS2 to prepare for services to the new Old Oak Common station.

TfL plans to finalise the contract with GTS Rail Operations in December 2024.

TfL chief operating officer Claire Mann said: “The Elizabeth line has had a transformational impact since opening in 2022 and has quickly become one of the most popular and reliable railways in the country.

“The railway has provided new, more direct journey options which has led to huge numbers of customers using our safe and accessible trains and stations.”

Other bidders included Arriva UK Trains, First Keolis Elizabeth line, MTR Corporation (UK), and the current operator, MTR Corporation (Crossrail).

Employees currently working under MTR Corporation will transition to the new operator under the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006.

Last month, TfL unveiled the first new test train for the Piccadilly line, marking the start of a fleet upgrade to modernise one of London’s busiest underground routes.