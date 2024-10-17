Transport for London (TfL) has announced the arrival of the first test train for the Piccadilly line, a precursor to a series of new trains aimed at modernising one of the city’s busiest underground lines.
These new trains are a crucial element of a £2.9bn ($3.7bn) modernisation initiative designed to improve journey times, increase train frequency, and enhance overall reliability.
The initial test train, part of a 94 fleet being constructed by Siemens Mobility, will replace the near half-century-old current fleet.
Approximately 80% of these trains are being manufactured at Siemens Mobility’s new Goole factory in East Yorkshire, with the test train itself built in Vienna, Austria. The train underwent testing in Germany before its 400-mile journey to London.
In London, the train will undergo a commissioning phase followed by integration testing to ensure compatibility with the existing Piccadilly line infrastructure.
Testing will initially take place overnight and during some planned closures, eventually moving to daytime testing between regular services as the deployment date nears.
TfL chief capital officer CEO Stuart Harvey said: “The countdown is on for the next generation of Tube trains to start serving London, with the arrival of the first, new Piccadilly line train in the capital this month.
“These new trains are going to transform the experience of millions of our customers, providing a more frequent and reliable service on walk-through, air-conditioned trains with a host of features that will make journeys quicker, easier and more comfortable.”
The new nine-carriage trains promise to transform the travel experience for millions, offering a 10% capacity increase, walk-through, air-conditioned carriages, wider doorways, enhanced digital displays, and on-train CCTV.
Their lighter design not only provides a smoother ride but also reduces energy usage by 20%.
By the end of 2027, all new trains are expected to be in service, increasing the line’s train frequency from 24 to 27 trains per hour.
Furthermore, TfL is advancing plans to upgrade and extend the Bakerloo line, with the immediate focus on garnering the funds needed to replace its over 50-year-old fleet, the oldest in daily passenger service in the UK.
A new fleet and signalling system, potentially supplied by Siemens Mobility’s Goole factory, would improve the Bakerloo line in terms of accessibility.